Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 152.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

