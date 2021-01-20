Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Bought by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $15,466,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 374.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 209,045 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,473,000. Wealthsimple US Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 464,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 43,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 109,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter.

VSGX opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

