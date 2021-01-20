Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) is ProVise Management Group LLC’s Largest Position

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $41,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 65,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.