Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.50. 1,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,799. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $120.70 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.17.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

