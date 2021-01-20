Vai Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $24.08 million and approximately $515,603.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00045100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00116636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00072863 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00249112 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,249.32 or 0.97055298 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 24,085,545 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Buying and Selling Vai

Vai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

