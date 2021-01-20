Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UTZ. Stephens started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,303. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,590,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $25,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $19,414,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $13,760,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $10,631,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

