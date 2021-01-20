Utrust (UTK) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $90.20 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00057391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.11 or 0.00513636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00041310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,297.42 or 0.03805526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00013463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016123 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

