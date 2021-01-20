Utrum (OOT) Market Cap Hits $239,224.82

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Utrum coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Utrum has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Utrum has a total market cap of $239,224.82 and $140.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00119921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00072379 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00259680 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00064482 BTC.

About Utrum

Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. Utrum’s official website is utrum.io . The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Utrum

Utrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

