USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

USAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

USAT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,247. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. USA Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $701.51 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.10.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that USA Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USA Technologies stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of USA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

