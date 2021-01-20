Upstart Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UPST) Quiet Period Will Expire on January 25th

Upstart’s (NASDAQ:UPST) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 25th. Upstart had issued 12,015,690 shares in its initial public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $240,313,800 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106 over the last quarter.

