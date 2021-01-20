Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Position Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,714 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Unum Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Unum Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of UNM opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $30.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

