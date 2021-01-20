Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Holdings Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Unum Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Unum Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

