UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 568 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $7,999,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 564,392 shares of company stock worth $78,781,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.48.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

