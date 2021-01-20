UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after buying an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $14,087,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.90. 6,659,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,351,739. The company has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.