UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Waste Management by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,766. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

