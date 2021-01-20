UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Union Pacific by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after purchasing an additional 496,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $816,295,000 after purchasing an additional 117,498 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

UNP traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,133. The company has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

