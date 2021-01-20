UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,509 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,303. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.