Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.99

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 1054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

ULH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $627.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $364.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 1,471,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $28,621,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,567,131.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 640.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

