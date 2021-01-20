Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.78

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.78 and last traded at $57.64, with a volume of 508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.
Several brokerages have weighed in on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a market cap of $799.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 170.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.
