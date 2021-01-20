Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.78

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.78 and last traded at $57.64, with a volume of 508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a market cap of $799.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $153.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 170.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

