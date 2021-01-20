Unitrade (TRADE) Trading 12.2% Lower This Week

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unitrade has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00060705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.40 or 0.00536508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.69 or 0.03907002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016476 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013045 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

TRADE is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,321,029 tokens.

Unitrade Token Trading

