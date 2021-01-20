UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $405.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.32.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.19. 3,347,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.54. The company has a market capitalization of $334.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

