United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI) Stake Trimmed by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of United States Commodity Index Fund worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USCI. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United States Commodity Index Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USCI opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. United States Commodity Index Fund, LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.07.

