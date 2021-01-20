United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Trading 13.4% Higher

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) shares traded up 13.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.80. 9,778,073 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 6,640,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 57.07%.

In other news, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $149,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,945.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.