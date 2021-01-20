United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

