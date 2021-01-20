Unison Advisors LLC Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $555,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 152.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,151,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $171.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $176.31.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

