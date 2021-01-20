Unison Advisors LLC Raises Stake in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FedNat worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNHC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in FedNat by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 72.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. FedNat Holding has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.07). FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $95.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedNat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. acquired 51,230 shares of FedNat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $258,711.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 58,794 shares of company stock valued at $297,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

