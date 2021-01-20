Unison Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

