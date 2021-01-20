Unison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in TrueBlue by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,188,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sidoti lifted their price target on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

NYSE TBI opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

