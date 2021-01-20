Unison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 55,199 CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $870.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

