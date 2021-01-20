Unison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,796 Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

BATS:PFFD opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.