Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.3% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after purchasing an additional 496,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $816,295,000 after purchasing an additional 117,498 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

