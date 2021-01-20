Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Decreased by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. 1,589,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,024. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

