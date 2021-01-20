Ultra Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $39.78 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,323.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.74 or 0.01423259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.56 or 0.00567774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00046106 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009279 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00163885 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002174 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

