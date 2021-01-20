Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Lowered by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $293.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.29 and a 200-day moving average of $240.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $310.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.