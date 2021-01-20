UBS Group Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) received a €65.00 ($76.47) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €51.33 ($60.39).

ETR HLE opened at €51.20 ($60.24) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52 week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of -10.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.30.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

