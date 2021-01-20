UBS Group Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €70.00 Price Target

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BAS. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BASF SE (BAS.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.53 ($79.45).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS traded down €0.89 ($1.05) on Wednesday, reaching €66.59 ($78.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. BASF SE has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €69.24 ($81.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.