Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS UBEOF opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. Ube Industries has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $21.51.
Ube Industries Company Profile
