Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS UBEOF opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. Ube Industries has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $21.51.

Get Ube Industries alerts:

Ube Industries Company Profile

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.