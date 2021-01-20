U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLCA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 21,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,137. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 402.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 111.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

