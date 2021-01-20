Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 17.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 23.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 171.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.2% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 91,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.04. 48,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,031. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.