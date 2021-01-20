Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $423.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,287,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

