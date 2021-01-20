Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,673. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.