TwentyFour Income Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TFIF opened at GBX 109.03 ($1.42) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Income has a one year low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 115.50 ($1.51). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.49.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

