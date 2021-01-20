TwentyFour Income Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:TFIF opened at GBX 109.03 ($1.42) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Income has a one year low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 115.50 ($1.51). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.49.
TwentyFour Income Company Profile
