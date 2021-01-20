Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Paychex makes up 0.7% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,870,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Paychex by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 35.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after buying an additional 247,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $4,334,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,434 shares of company stock worth $23,965,339. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.