Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $171.77 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.39 and its 200 day moving average is $158.65. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

