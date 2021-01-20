Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $630,000 Position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.34% of TWC Tech Holdings II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TWCT opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

About TWC Tech Holdings II

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

