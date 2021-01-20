Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $630,000 Position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 0.34% of TWC Tech Holdings II at the end of the most recent reporting period.
TWCT opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.37.
About TWC Tech Holdings II
Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT).
Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.