Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $477,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,364,705.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $19,593,627.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 441,686 shares in the company, valued at $19,054,334.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,921,153 shares of company stock worth $83,003,746. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.