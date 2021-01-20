Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $1.19 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 274,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after buying an additional 63,166 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 228,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 87,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02.

