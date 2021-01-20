Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 129,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF makes up about 1.4% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,617,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 213.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 82,012 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

Shares of VIXY stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $64.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12.

