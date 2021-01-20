Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $733,000 Investment in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.08% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DGNR opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $14.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.47.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.