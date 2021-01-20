Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $909,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Paychex comprises approximately 0.7% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $2,726,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Paychex by 14.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Insiders sold a total of 266,434 shares of company stock worth $23,965,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

